Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville police help free twin toddlers locked in bathroom with tap running

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 11:21 am
Police in Belleville say they were called to a north-end home Friday after grandparents babysitting a pair of three-year-old twins said the boys had locked themselves in a bathroom and started running water in the tub. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville say they were called to a north-end home Friday after grandparents babysitting a pair of three-year-old twins said the boys had locked themselves in a bathroom and started running water in the tub. Adriana Duduleanu / EyeEm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Belleville, Ont., police say they were able help grandparents of a pair of twin toddlers get out of some potentially deep waters Friday.

The grandparents reached out to police and reported the three-year-old twin boys they were babysitting had locked themselves in the couple’s bathroom and started running water in the tub around 3 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They told police the water had started flooding.

Officers who happened to be on patrol near the couple’s north-end home were able to quickly able to get into the bathroom to free the boys and turn off the tap, police said in a release Monday.

Trending Now

Police say both boys were uninjured.

There was no word from police on how much damage the flooding tub caused.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices