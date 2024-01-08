Belleville police help free twin toddlers locked in bathroom with tap running

Belleville, Ont., police say they were able help grandparents of a pair of twin toddlers get out of some potentially deep waters Friday.
The grandparents reached out to police and reported the three-year-old twin boys they were babysitting had locked themselves in the couple’s bathroom and started running water in the tub around 3 p.m.
They told police the water had started flooding.
Officers who happened to be on patrol near the couple’s north-end home were able to quickly able to get into the bathroom to free the boys and turn off the tap, police said in a release Monday.
Police say both boys were uninjured.
There was no word from police on how much damage the flooding tub caused.
