Former U of W professor takes his place in history with Order of Ontario

For the second time in as many years, a resident of Guelph was named to the Order of Ontario.

John English was one of 25 appointed to the 2023 Order of Ontario by Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont on New Year’s Day.

English was recognized for his work as a historian. A news release from the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism said English brings history to life, shaping our understanding of our past and place in the world today.

But studying and teaching history wasn’t English’s aspiration growing up in the village of Plattsville, approximately 25 minutes southwest of Kitchener.

“My first thought was: I would be a lawyer,” he said. “When I was an undergraduate (at the University of Waterloo), I found a real love of history and politics. I took both those courses and when you love a subject, you’ll do well and I did well enough to earn a scholarship.”

Story continues below advertisement

English would go on to do graduate studies at Harvard University for five years before returning to the Southern Ontario area getting a job at Waterloo as he was completing his PhD.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When not teaching Canadian history, English wrote books on former prime ministers Pierre Trudeau, Lester Pearson, Arthur Meighen, and Robert Borden. He was also a Special Ambassador for Landmines and as Special Envoy for Canada at the UN Security Council.

English also served in federal politics, representing the riding of Kitchener in Parliament from 1993 to 1997.

In 2020, English was appointed to the Order of Canada for his contributions as a historian, author and administrator. He said both orders are of great significance to him.

“The Order of Canada was a great honour. I appreciate them both and don’t rank them at all.”

English is retired from teaching and has been living in Guelph since 2019. He said he has lived a great life and met some wonderful people over the course of his career.

“I’ve friends in the academic community, the political community, the business community, and the journalist community,” English said. “The greatest experience in my life is the diversity of the people that I know. They come from all walks of life, all kinds of backgrounds. I think I’ve been been enriched by that experience very much.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Order of Ontario is the highest honour that a civilian can receive in the province. Marva Wisdom of Guelph was one of 26 named to the 2022 Order of Ontario. She received the honour at a ceremony at Queen’s Park in November.