Ontario woman charged with murder in death of 10-month-old baby: police

Ontario Provincial Police say a 30-year-old woman is facing a murder charge following the death of a baby at a Grey County home.
On Dec. 7, provincial police say they responded to a call concerning an unresponsive infant at a home on South Line Boulevard in a community just over 30 minutes southwest of Collingwood.
The 10-month-old baby was rushed to hospital in London by paramedics, where she later died.
Police say Nancy Brubacher from Grey Highlands who is now charged with first-degree murder after initially facing charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder.
The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing. Police don’t say how the baby died.
Police are asking anyone with information contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
- Man arrested after 16-year-old Texas cheerleader found dead in bathtub
- Quebec cold case: Man faces first-degree murder charge in young girl’s 1994 killing
- American chocolatier charged in the murders of Canadian Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
- Man dies after drinking antifreeze during armed standoff with Peterborough, Ont. police: watchdog
Comments