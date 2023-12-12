Menu

Crime

Ontario woman charged with murder in death of 10-month-old baby: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 10:23 am
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
FILE. OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 30-year-old woman is facing a murder charge following the death of a baby at a Grey County home.

On Dec. 7, provincial police say they responded to a call concerning an unresponsive infant at a home on South Line Boulevard in a community just over 30 minutes southwest of Collingwood.

The 10-month-old baby was rushed to hospital in London by paramedics, where she later died.

Police say Nancy Brubacher from Grey Highlands who is now charged with first-degree murder after initially facing charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing. Police don’t say how the baby died.

Police are asking anyone with information contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

