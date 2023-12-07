Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge man with drug trafficking after argument in parking lot

By Moe Ahmad Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 4:17 pm
Halifax Regional Police have charged a 41-year-old man with drug trafficking.

In a news release, police said they were tipped off about a disturbance in the Joseph Howe Drive area around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“A man in a vehicle had been arguing with another man in the parking lot. The man in the vehicle pointed what was believed to be a firearm at the other man before driving off,” police said.

Shortly afterwards, the officers investigating the disturbance call discovered the suspect in the same area and arrested him.

Upon his arrest, “officers seized a quantity of cocaine and cash from the driver and the vehicle. A firearm was not located,” the release said.

The man faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and will appear in court at a later date.

