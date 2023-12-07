Manitoba premier aims inaugural State of the Province address at business community

Manitoba premier Wab Kinew spoke to business leaders from across the province in his first-ever State of the Province address today.

Speaking to the crowd in the York Ballroom at the RBC Convention Centre, Kinew used the address to announce the creation of a new business and jobs council. The purpose of the council, he said, will be to advise the province on developing a strong economy. The council will be co-chaired by Ash Modha, CEO of Mondetta Clothing, and Kevin Rebeck, president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour.

Pratik Modha will also be tapped to serve as secretary for the council. She was the former stakeholder relations officer at the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.

During the address, Kinew said his government was working to make good on the “honour” bestowed on his team.

“You’ve heard the catchphrase ‘the economic horse pulls the social cart.’ This is one of my core political beliefs,” said Kinew. “We know this is one of the key responsibilities of government. Not to necessarily be the leader of all the economic activities here in the province. But to set the conditions.”

Speaking on the conditions he referenced, Kinew said these include ensuring that there is a balanced budget in parliament, having the right mix of incentives and economic conditions, and to be collaborative with individuals with the broader community.

In order to grow the economy, the province must have a strong relationship with business, according to Kinew. A healthy economy, he noted, would do well in aiding the government to fulfill its promises.

The creation of the new council, he said, would bring voices together from the business community. Bringing them together, he said the aim ultimately is to “articulate a clear economic strategy for Manitoba” — all the while ensuring that the business community is able to meet the challenges of AI, the need for a low-carbon economic future, and creating and protection jobs.

“These are big questions that I don’t think any of us can answer alone, but I am very confident that we can all respond to together,” said Kinew.