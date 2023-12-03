B.C. mother needs out-of-country cancer treatment in ongoing 8-year battle

A Nanaimo, B.C., mother of three, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer eight years ago, now needs to leave the country to receive treatment.

Cindra Caverley’s cancer has spread and has been detected in her brain. She has just returned from a three-week stint in Mexico after receiving alternative treatment.

“This time, it’s a big deal, there is a lot of work to do there. And unfortunately, our medical system does not have any answers for me — there is no treatment,” she told Global News.

Cindra’s husband, Bruce, was diagnosed with late-stage cancer himself and passed away two years ago.

“Things were going okay for a year after Brucie had passed and then we found out, again, that my cancer had spread and is in the brain,” Cindra Caverley said.

Story continues below advertisement

Cindra hopes to continue treatment in Mexico but the family needs extra funds as it is extremely costly.

The family has opened an online fundraiser to help assist with medical costs. Cindra has three children, who are ages 19, 14 and 12.

“They’ve been doing amazing considering what they’ve been thrown into,” Cindra said. “They found out I was sick and was going to Mexico for a few weeks.”

1:57 BC Cancer working on breath test for lung cancer

The mother said initial reports from the treatment in Mexico have been positive.

“They are really positive, they feel like my body is really strong,” she said.

“My bloodwork is showing really, really positive things but until we see my next scan we don’t know. We’re hopeful.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cindra said since she has returned from Mexico it is the best she has felt in years, but that still includes extreme fatigue from her cancer.

The family also has a special community light-up event at their home, where community members help set up a sparkling Christmas lights display outside.

“(I just want to express) my gratitude to everyone that pitches in. I know we ask a lot, we are always putting our hands up for some kind of support and people keep putting their hands out to help — I really appreciate that,” she said.

One of those helping is Andrew Locke, who used to work with Bruce.

“It is just nice to be out here and help the family the best we can,” Locke said. “(Bruce) took care of me and he was fantastic to work for. Cindra really needs all the help she can get.”

The online fundraiser has raised more than $12,000 so far out of a $70,000 goal.