Man accused of giving teens food, drugs facing sex crimes charges: Ontario police

A man known to hang around a train overpass who allegedly struck up a friendship with a girl under the age of 16 and is accused of providing her and a friend with food and drugs is facing sex crimes charges after police say family members reached out to them in London, Ont.

Police released a photo of Stephen Daniel Williamson, 36, of London, adding that there is concern that there could be additional victims.

“The purpose of putting the picture out is so people can put a face to a name. That’s where, again, investigators are appealing to the public because they believe this may have happened to other people,” Const. Matt Dawson said Monday.

Williamson was arrested last Thursday and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference with a person under 16, two counts of making available sexually explicit material to a person under 16 and one count of indecent exposure to a person under 16.

Stephen Daniel Williamson is seen in this photo provided by police. supplied by the London Police Service

Dawson said family members contacted police last Tuesday but the investigation revealed that the accused’s involvement with the man dates back to July 2021.

According to investigators, a teenage girl met a man in the area of Wonderland and Sarnia roads and “struck up a friendship.”

The girl and a friend visited the man “daily” and he provided them with “food and drugs on a regular basis,” police said, though they would not expand on what kinds of drugs were provided.

Between July and November of this year, he showed them explicit videos and images on his cellphone and at one point he “exposed himself to one of the girls” and “one of the girls was touched inappropriately by the suspect male.” Police would not say whether the incident of indecent exposure and the sexual assault involved the same victim.

The victims did not sustain any physical injuries, police added.