Strange man offers teen a ride in Pioneer Park area of Kitchener: police

Waterloo regional police say they are looking for a man who offered a teen a ride in the Pioneer Park area of Kitchener on Wednesday.
The girl was walking on Bechtel Drive at around 12:45 when a black car pulled up alongside her, according to police.
They say the man behind the wheel attempted to hold a conversation with her, and then offered her a ride.
The youth turned down the offer and quickly walked away to a place of safety, police say.
Police described the suspect as being in his late 30s with medium-length black hair and a short beard.
He was said to be driving a black four-door sedan, similar to a Tesla.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
