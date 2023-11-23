Menu

Crime

Strange man offers teen a ride in Pioneer Park area of Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 2:43 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo regional police say they are looking for a man who offered a teen a ride in the Pioneer Park area of Kitchener on Wednesday.

The girl was walking on Bechtel Drive at around 12:45 when a black car pulled up alongside her, according to police.

They say the man behind the wheel attempted to hold a conversation with her, and then offered her a ride.

The youth turned down the offer and quickly walked away to a place of safety, police say.

Police described the suspect as being in his late 30s with medium-length black hair and a short beard.

He was said to be driving a black four-door sedan, similar to a Tesla.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

