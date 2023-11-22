Menu

Canada

Farewell ceremony to be held for singer Karl Tremblay next week in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2023 5:58 pm
Quebecers will get a chance to say goodbye to beloved folk-rock group 'Les Cowboys Fringants' lead singer Karl Tremblay during a funeral next week in Montreal. Tremblay, right, sings as his wife Marie-Annick Lépine plays the violin during their performance at the Quebec Summer Festival, in Quebec City, Monday, July 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebecers will get a chance to say goodbye to beloved folk-rock singer Karl Tremblay during a ceremony next week in Montreal.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Wednesday that the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants will be honoured at a tribute event at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Tremblay died last week at age 47 after a long illness with prostate cancer.

His death prompted a wave of grief and affection for Tremblay and the band, who have been mainstays of the province’s music scene for more than 25 years.

Legault also announced the creation of an online condolence book and said the legislature flag will be lowered to half-mast the day of the ceremony.

The non-religious event will begin at 7 p.m., with passes available to the public beginning Thursday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

