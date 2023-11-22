Farewell ceremony to be held for singer Karl Tremblay next week in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers will get a chance to say goodbye to beloved folk-rock singer Karl Tremblay during a ceremony next week in Montreal.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Wednesday that the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants will be honoured at a tribute event at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Tremblay died last week at age 47 after a long illness with prostate cancer.

His death prompted a wave of grief and affection for Tremblay and the band, who have been mainstays of the province’s music scene for more than 25 years.

Legault also announced the creation of an online condolence book and said the legislature flag will be lowered to half-mast the day of the ceremony.

The non-religious event will begin at 7 p.m., with passes available to the public beginning Thursday.