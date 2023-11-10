Peterborough woman charged with first-degree murder of man in Lakefield: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Peterborough, Ont., has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a man in the village of Lakefield on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Burnham and Queen streets.

Officers located a 60-year-old man from Lakefield with serious injuries. Police say he was transported by paramedics to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre where he was later was pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim was not released.

Police say a 26-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested at the scene. She was charged with first-degree murder.

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating an incident in the area of Queen Street and Burnham Street in Lakefield.

There will be a police presence for the investigation.

There is no concern for public safety. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) November 10, 2023

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Saturday.

No other details were provided.

“There will continue to be police presence in the area as the investigation continues,” police said Friday night.