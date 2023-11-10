Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman charged with first-degree murder of man in Lakefield: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 9:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough woman arrested for murder of man in Lakefield'
Peterborough woman arrested for murder of man in Lakefield
A Peterborough woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a man's death in the village of Lakefield on Friday afternoon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman from Peterborough, Ont., has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a man in the village of Lakefield on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Burnham and Queen streets.

Officers located a 60-year-old man from Lakefield with serious injuries. Police say he was transported by paramedics to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre where he was later was pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim was not released.

Police say a 26-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested at the scene. She was charged with first-degree murder.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Saturday.

No other details were provided.

“There will continue to be police presence in the area as the investigation continues,” police said Friday night.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices