Crime

Drugs, weapon, and cash found during search of homes in Guelph: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 10, 2023 2:24 pm
Six people are facing charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Guelph. View image in full screen
Six people are facing charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Guelph. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A total of six people including a pair of youths are facing charges in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit began this investigation over the summer on two individuals who were seen with controlled substances.

The investigation led police to two homes in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Paisley Road.

A search warrant was executed Friday morning. More than $80,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone were seized. Also found were drug paraphernalia, a pellet gun, and more than $1,700 in cash.

Three men, ranging in age from 28 to 30, a 33-year-old woman plus two 17-year-old males, all from Guelph, were arrested at the scene.

All six were being held for bail hearings.

