Arrest made after stolen vehicle allegedly used to ram Guelph police cruiser

Guelph police have ended a three-month investigation following from an alleged ramming of a police cruiser with a stolen van.

In August, police said they received a complaint about a grey van being recklessly driven in the downtown.

An investigation later revealed a 2009 Dodge caravan that had been reported stolen.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver intentionally drove into the passenger side of the police cruiser, police said.

Then, he ran a red light on Wellington and Gordon Street after reversing over a traffic island.

There were no injuries.

The man was identified and arrested on Thursday in the downtown.

A 55-year-old has a bail hearing on Nov. 15.