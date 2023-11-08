Police investigate a number of hate-motivated incidents in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a number of hate-motivated incidents have occurred throughout the region over the past week, including two at schools in Kitchener.

The most recent incident occurred when hate-motivated graffiti was found on playground equipment at a school on Lorne Avenue on Tuesday, according to a release.

Police believe the incident happened sometime Monday or Tuesday.

On Monday, hate-motivated writing was found on a portable at a school on Birchcliff Avenue in Kitchener as well.

That graffiti is believed to have occurred sometime over the last weekend.

Also on Monday afternoon, a man went into a business on Main Street in Cambridge and removed a Pride flag sticker from the window.

He then ran away from the store with the sticker in hand.

Finally, someone parked a motorcycle in a parking lot off George Street North near Blair Road on Friday at around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the victim left the lot near the Cambridge-North Dumfries border and when they got back to their bike, it had been knocked over and damaged.

They say the damage to the vehicle included hate-motivated writing.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating all of the incidents separately and that there is no indication that they are connected.