Sask. mother accused of faking deaths of herself, child pleads guilty in Canadian court

A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her death, and faking her child’s death, before crossing the United States border has pleaded guilty to three charges.

Dawn Walker has pleaded guilty to forgery offences as well as abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order.

Walker and her child were reported missing in July 2022 after her pickup truck was found near a river at a park south of Saskatoon.

Some people feared the pair had drowned and there was a missing persons investigation. Two weeks later, she and her child were found by U.S. authorities in Oregon.

In a Saskatoon courtroom Thursday, Walker said the only motive for her actions was to protect her son, though she is not proud of how she carried the action out.

“It was my sacred duty and responsibility to protect my son’s innocence,” Walker said.

Walker’s trial had originally been scheduled to run five weeks, between Nov. 20, 2023, and Jan. 12, 2024, at the provincial court in Saskatoon. Instead, on Thursday, Walker entered guilty pleas to three charges: parental abduction in contravention of a custody order, possession of a forged document, and forging a passport.

The crown and defence counsel have put forth a joint sentencing submission for a 12-month conditional sentencing order and 18 months probation, but it still has to be approved by the judge.

