Money

TSX composite index closes down 38.64 points in Wednesday trading

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 4:48 pm
TSX falls in Wednsday trading. View image in full screen
TSX falls in Wednsday trading. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Canada’s main stock index stepped lower Wednesday despite strength in energy stocks and battery metals, while U.S. markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 38.64 points at 18,947.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.45 points at 33,035.93. The S&P 500 index was down 60.91 points at 4,186.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 318.65 points at 12,821.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.56 cents US compared with 72.83 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.65 at US$85.39 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.38 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.80 at US$1,994.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.59 a pound.

