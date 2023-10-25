Menu

Crime

Police respond to reports of gunshots in Cobourg east-end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 1:20 pm
Police in Cobourg, Ont., investigated reports of gunshots on Oct. 25, 2023. They determined the noises heard were fireworks being ignited. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., investigated reports of gunshots on Oct. 25, 2023. They determined the noises heard were fireworks being ignited. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Cobourg, Ont., investigated reports of gunshots in the town’s east end on Wednesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, gunshots were reported in the area of King Street East and Cottesmore Avenue.

Cobourg Collegiate Institute and C.R. Gummow Public School are in the area.

However, police say officers who were patrolling in the area at the time of the call “do not report hearing sounds consistent with gunshots.”

“Officers remain in the area actively investigating these reports,” police stated.

In an update issued around 1:40 p.m., police say their investigation determined the noises heard were fireworks being set off.

“Officers will continue to be on scene as they complete the investigation,” police said. “There is no current threat to public safety.”

