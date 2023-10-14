Saskatoon police charge 15-year-old female following stabbing

A 15-year-old female has been charged with assault with a weapon, following her arrest by Saskatoon Police Service.
Police were called to the 300 block of 23rd Street East at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 13. Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old female victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab would.
The 15-year-old suspect was observed by police a short distance away, discarding a knife. She was arrested and the knife was seized.
The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other.
