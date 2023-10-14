Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police charge 15-year-old female following stabbing

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 4:34 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 15-year-old female has been charged with assault with a weapon, following her arrest by Saskatoon Police Service.

Police were called to the 300 block of 23rd Street East at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 13. Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old female victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab would.

The 15-year-old suspect was observed by police a short distance away, discarding a knife. She was arrested and the knife was seized.

Trending Now

The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices