Saskatoon police charge 15-year-old female following stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old female has been charged with assault with a weapon, following her arrest by Saskatoon Police Service.

Police were called to the 300 block of 23rd Street East at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 13. Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old female victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab would.

The 15-year-old suspect was observed by police a short distance away, discarding a knife. She was arrested and the knife was seized.

The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other.