Jan 24 - Feb 1 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Building Inclusive Communities

Where
Online - Online, Online, Online View Map
When
$ Price
Free: CAD 0.0 Buy Tickets
Website
http://go.evvnt.com/974288-2?pid=6986
Contact
info@wmsociety.ca (Whistler Multicultural Society)
Get involved! Come together with a panel of community members at a series of four events to talk about building inclusive communities in the Sea to Sky and Sunshine Coast. This event developed from an idea to explore and share the experiences of immigrants and newcomers in our communities through meaningful conversations. However, these topics affect more people than just immigrants and newcomers. We invite Canadians from all racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds in the Sea to Sky and Sunshine Coast to participate in these important discussions. View image in full screen
