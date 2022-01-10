Menu

Jan 10 - Jan 22 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Exhibition and Closing Reception: Shapeshifting by Pepe Hidalgo

Where
Lipont Gallery - 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC View Map
When
$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.lipontgallery.ca/contact-us/
Contact
maria.argueta@yklm.ca (778) 288-5108 (Maria Argueta)
The newly rebranded YouKnowArts (formerly YKLM Auctions) and Lipont Gallery are proud to present Shapeshifting, a solo painting exhibition by artist Pepe Hidalgo. Filled with an incredible number of intricacies—both in form and in detail—the paintings depict sceneries of historical contexts, which the artist has deconstructed and re-interpreted with modern techniques to comment on contemporary events. Hidalgo’s appreciation of art history is evident in his work as he employs a visual modern approach to mark the impact and inspiration behind his practice. The artist uses representative imagery to ground his work in the recognizable while using painting textures and compositions that create unusual settings. The implied narratives behind his artwork invite many possible subjective interpretations. Exhibition Dates January 10 to January 22, 2022 Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm Saturdays by appointment only. Sundays closed. Closing Reception Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2-4pm Proof of vaccine passport and I.D are required to attend the closing reception. View image in full screen
