Exhibition and Closing Reception: Shapeshifting by Pepe Hidalgo

The newly rebranded YouKnowArts (formerly YKLM Auctions) and Lipont Gallery are proud to present Shapeshifting, a solo painting exhibition by artist Pepe Hidalgo. Filled with an incredible number of intricacies—both in form and in detail—the paintings depict sceneries of historical contexts, which the artist has deconstructed and re-interpreted with modern techniques to comment on contemporary events. Hidalgo’s appreciation of art history is evident in his work as he employs a visual modern approach to mark the impact and inspiration behind his practice. The artist uses representative imagery to ground his work in the recognizable while using painting textures and compositions that create unusual settings. The implied narratives behind his artwork invite many possible subjective interpretations. Exhibition Dates January 10 to January 22, 2022 Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm Saturdays by appointment only. Sundays closed. Closing Reception Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2-4pm Proof of vaccine passport and I.D are required to attend the closing reception.