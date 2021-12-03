The Bluenose Ability Arts & Film Festival (BAAFF) is a multidisciplinary arts festival that presents innovative work by leading artists with disabilities. Based in Kjipuktuk (Halifax, Nova Scotia), BAAFF has been bringing audiences vibrant, boundary-pushing new works in film, comedy, spoken word, music, visual and performance art since 2015.

From December 3rd to 5th, join us in celebrating talented artists living with disabilities!

This day is meant to acknowledge, recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of those living with disabilities in our communities. As the only disability focused film festival, we wanted to give honour this day with a mini festival! The festival will be taking place at the Light House Arts Centre at 1800 Argyle Street, and will also be streamed on BAAFF.ca as well as on our youtube page.

Learn more at baaff.ca/upcoming-events