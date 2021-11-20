Menu

Nov 20 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Global BC supports LIVERight Gala

Where
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver - 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Website
https://www.liver.ca/liveright-gala/vancouver-gala/
Contact
mchui@liver.ca 604-770-6430 (Canadian Liver Foundation)
Saturday, November 20
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Support the annual LIVERight gala and help raise funds for liver research and education.

This year’s event will focus on our accomplishments that are made possible by the contributions of liver research and education from the Philanthropic Sector, Medical Professionals, and Patients/Volunteers.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at Liver.ca