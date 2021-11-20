Global BC supports LIVERight Gala
- mchui@liver.ca 604-770-6430 (Canadian Liver Foundation)
Saturday, November 20
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver
Support the annual LIVERight gala and help raise funds for liver research and education.
This year’s event will focus on our accomplishments that are made possible by the contributions of liver research and education from the Philanthropic Sector, Medical Professionals, and Patients/Volunteers.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at Liver.ca