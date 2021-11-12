Menu

Nov 12 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

GIRLS IN MOTION

Where
Saskatoon Soccer Centre - 150 Nelson Road, Saskatoon, View Map
When

Get inspired to become a healthier and happier you at Girls in Motion – a FREE day for youth, ages 10 to 14, to enjoy a variety of physical activities under the direction of qualified instructors.

**SIGN IN BEGINS AT 8:30a.m.***   ***MASKS ARE REQUIRED***

COST:  FREE, Lunch and snacks provided.  For more information call 306-975-3378.  REGISTER ONLINE at leisureonline.saskatoon.ca or call or visit any Leisure Centre.

SESSIONS:  Zumba, Cheerleading, Hoop Dancing, Self Defence, Ballet/Jazz and Yoga.