Get inspired to become a healthier and happier you at Girls in Motion – a FREE day for youth, ages 10 to 14, to enjoy a variety of physical activities under the direction of qualified instructors.

**SIGN IN BEGINS AT 8:30a.m.*** ***MASKS ARE REQUIRED***

COST: FREE, Lunch and snacks provided. For more information call 306-975-3378. REGISTER ONLINE at leisureonline.saskatoon.ca or call or visit any Leisure Centre.

SESSIONS: Zumba, Cheerleading, Hoop Dancing, Self Defence, Ballet/Jazz and Yoga.