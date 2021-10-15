2021 Women Against MS Gala Atlantic

Women Against Multiple Sclerosis (WAMS) is a collective of over 1,400 business professionals nationwide committed to building awareness and raising critical funds to end MS. This event includes dynamic insights from a variety of speakers, honour a leader within our business community, a silent auction, and a unique networking experience that connects business leaders and professionals throughout our community.

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and the safety of our guests is our priority, we will host virtual WAMS Galas across the country. Although we are unable to gather in-person to show our support for those affected by MS, we can still act. The current health crisis has impacted all Canadians, and for those affected by MS it’s another uncertain and unpredictable concern on top of an already challenging disease.

MS is Canada’s disease. There are more Canadians living with MS than any other country in the world. The need for information, resources and support programs for people affected by MS is as urgent and critical as ever. Since its inception in 2005, WAMS has raised over $4.7 million nationwide towards MS research. With your support, we can continue to invest in research dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for all people affected by MS. Join us at one of the WAMS Gala events across the country and help us move towards a world free of MS!

Can’t make the event? Want to help? If you would like to make a donation to the MS Society as part of the WAMS event, click here. Tickets can also be purchased to donate back to the organization to allow for those living with and affected by MS to attend. Contact wams@mssociety.ca to connect with a staff member to make arrangements.