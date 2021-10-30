Global BC sponsors The Gift of Time Gala
Saturday, October 30 | 8pm | Parq Vancouver and/or Virtual
Parq Vancouver / Virtual - 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver, BC
Canuck Place Children's Hospice
hello@canuckplace.org
hello@canuckplace.org
604-731-4847 (Canuck Place Children's Hospice)
Saturday, October 30 | 8pm
Parq Vancouver & Virtual Event
Help raise critical funds for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice at their Gift of Time Gala presented by Nicola Wealth.
Join this virtual event and enjoy an engaging broadcast with incredible live and silent auctions and inspiring speakers.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at TheGiftofTime.org