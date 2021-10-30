Menu

Virtual
Global BC sponsors The Gift of Time Gala

Where
Parq Vancouver / Virtual - 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
Website
https://www.canuckplace.org/thegiftoftime/
Contact
hello@canuckplace.org 604-731-4847 (Canuck Place Children's Hospice)
Saturday, October 30 | 8pm
Parq Vancouver & Virtual Event

Help raise critical funds for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice at their Gift of Time Gala presented by Nicola Wealth.

Join this virtual event and enjoy an engaging broadcast with incredible live and silent auctions and inspiring speakers.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at TheGiftofTime.org