Global Edmonton supports PBR: Canada National Finals

The PBR Canada National Finals is the sixth and final event of the 2021 PBR Canada Cup Series, the nation’s first-ever cross-country, nationally televised PBR series.

The elite Cup Series features Canada’s top bull riders, alongside some of the PBR’s top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls in North America. Fans will witness exhilarating 8-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous riders face off against their 2,000-pound, animal-athlete opponents.

The PBR Canada National Finals will be at Rogers Place, November 12 & 13, 2021.