Virtual
Oct 15 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Big Sisters’ Luminary Soirée

Rocky Mountaineer Station or Virtual - 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver, BC
Friday, October 15 | Rocky Mountaineer Station, Vancouver or Virtually

Friday, October 15 | Rocky Mountaineer Station, Vancouver or Virtually

 Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland info@bigsisters.bc.ca
https://www.bigsisters.bc.ca/big-sisters-2021-luminary-soiree/
info@bigsisters.bc.ca 604-873-4525 (Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland)
Friday, October 15
Rocky Mountaineer Station, Vancouver or Virtual

Join Big Sisters for their annual Luminary Soirée.

An evening to gather and celebrate the power of mentorship.

Funds raised support the over 700 volunteers and 800 youth across Metro Vancouver.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BigSisters.bc.ca