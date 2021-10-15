Global BC sponsors Big Sisters’ Luminary Soirée
- When
-
Add to Calendar 15-10-2021 19:00 15-10-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Big Sisters’ Luminary Soirée
Friday, October 15 | Rocky Mountaineer Station, Vancouver or VirtuallyRocky Mountaineer Station or Virtual - 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver, BC Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland info@bigsisters.bc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Contact
- info@bigsisters.bc.ca 604-873-4525 (Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland)
Friday, October 15
Rocky Mountaineer Station, Vancouver or Virtual
Join Big Sisters for their annual Luminary Soirée.
An evening to gather and celebrate the power of mentorship.
Funds raised support the over 700 volunteers and 800 youth across Metro Vancouver.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at BigSisters.bc.ca