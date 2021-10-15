Global BC sponsors UBC Apple Market
Add to Calendar 15-10-2021 11:00 17-10-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors UBC Apple Market
October 15 to 17 | Online and pick up at UBC Botanical Garden, VancouverUBC Botanical Garden - 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC UBC Botanical Garden garden.info@ubc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- garden.info@ubc.ca 604-822-4529 (UBC Botanical Garden)
October 15 to 17
Online / Pick up at UBC Botanical Garden, Vancouver
Celebrate all things apple with UBC Botanical Garden’s Apple Market.
Order online and pick-up at the Garden from October 15-17.
This year’s selection will focus on 15 varieties of festival favourites and over 35 varieties of apple trees, apple juice, and apple merchandise.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at AppleFestival.ca