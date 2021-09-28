BC’s Black Pioneers: Economic, Political and Social Influences

The original Black settlers in BC represented a wide spectrum of backgrounds, skills, and interests, each contributing substantially to the settlement and development of the Colony of Vancouver Island and the province. Fran Morrison, Director with the BCBHAS, will delve into the history of BC’s Black pioneers from 1858 to 1870, from their migration to the province to their experiences settling on Vancouver Island. She will share stories of the opportunities, struggles and achievements of these pioneering men and women, like Peter and Nancy Lester and Mifflin Gibbs, as well as highlight how they are being remembered today. About the Speaker: Fran originates from Nova Scotia. Her maternal ancestors are Black Loyalists; arriving in Nova Scotia after the American War of Independence in 1783. These Black Loyalists are documented in the Carleton Papers, more commonly known as “The Book of Negroes”. Her paternal ancestors arrived in Nova Scotia from Maryland via the Underground Railroad. Fran moved to B.C. with her family in 1992. Fran is a Director and Board Secretary with the BC Black History Awareness Society (BCBHAS) since 2010. Specifically as a Director, her role includes managing and overseeing content research and development for the Society’s website, developing and delivering presentations about BC’s Black History for a wide range of learners/audiences and working with public and community-based organizations. Image compiled by Beth Cruise, BC Black History Awareness Society. Images courtesy of City of Victoria Archives, Royal BC Museum and Archives and Salt Spring Island Archives.