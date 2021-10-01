Menu

Festival
Oct 1 - Oct 11 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) 2021

Where
VIFF Centre - 1181 Seymour St., Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-10-2021 09:00 11-10-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) 2021

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) celebrates its 40th edition from October 1–11, 2021. Roughly 110 feature films and 80 shorts will screen in Vancouver venues, with a selection of films also available online via the VIFF Connect streaming platform. The festival will showcase a kaleidoscopic collection of Canadian work, visionary East Asian cinema, powerful documentaries,…

 VIFF Centre - 1181 Seymour St., Vancouver, British Columbia info@viff.org
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://viff.org/Online/default.asp
Contact
info@viff.org
Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) celebrates its 40th edition from October 1–11, 2021. Roughly 110 feature films and 80 shorts will screen in Vancouver venues, with a selection of films also available online via the VIFF Connect streaming platform. The festival will showcase a kaleidoscopic collection of Canadian work, visionary East Asian cinema, powerful documentaries, narrative cinema from some of the world’s leading lights, elevated genre fare, and much more. Curated short film programs will allow audiences to discover inventive storytellers, while VIFF Talks will take viewers behind the camera. The Totally Indie Day, VIFF AMP, and VIFF Immersed conferences will provide extraordinary support for local creative communities. All in-cinema screenings will be presented in strict compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols. To explore the 2021 program and purchase single tickets or subscriptions, visit: viff.org. View image in full screen
