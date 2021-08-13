Global BC sponsors Ronald McDonald House BC: Vancouver Island Golf Tournament
Friday, August 13 | The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa, Victoria
Friday, August 13 | Noon
The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa, Victoria
More than 20% of the families who stay at Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon each year are from Vancouver Island.
The 28th Annual Vancouver Island Golf Tournament presented by RLC Park Services is one of RMH BC’s most highly anticipated events, with guests enjoying shotgun start, on-course food, prizes, exclusive golfer gifts, an online 50/50 draw, and more — all while helping families from across BC and Yukon who rely on RMH BC while their child is receiving lifesaving care.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at RMHBC.ca