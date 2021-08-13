Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
Aug 13 12:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Ronald McDonald House BC: Vancouver Island Golf Tournament

Where
The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa - 1999 Country Club Way, Victoria, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-08-2021 12:00 13-08-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Ronald McDonald House BC: Vancouver Island Golf Tournament

Friday, August 13 | The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa, Victoria

 The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa - 1999 Country Club Way, Victoria, BC Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon darsenault@rmhbc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://give.rmhbc.ca/event/28th-annual-vancouver-island-golf-tournament/e333242
Contact
darsenault@rmhbc.ca (Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon)
Global BC sponsors Ronald McDonald House BC: Vancouver Island Golf Tournament - image View image in full screen

Friday, August 13 | Noon
The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa, Victoria

More than 20% of the families who stay at Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon each year are from Vancouver Island.

The 28th Annual Vancouver Island Golf Tournament presented by RLC Park Services is one of RMH BC’s most highly anticipated events, with guests enjoying shotgun start, on-course food, prizes, exclusive golfer gifts, an online 50/50 draw, and more — all while helping families from across BC and Yukon who rely on RMH BC while their child is receiving lifesaving care.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at RMHBC.ca