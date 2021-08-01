Local Lu’au at Lafarge Lake Sunday, August 1st from 4pm to 8pm.

The Lu'au is a Polynesian ritual that is a popular social gathering meant to unite people. After many of us have struggled with social isolation and loneliness during the pandemic, we're excited to host our first "In-Person" event that encourages connection and unity! This is an inspiring and impactful community event that welcomes you to meet new people, connect with friends, engage in fun activities and be entertained with an Authentic Polynesian floor show, featuring the incredibly talented Paul Latta Dancers! There will be food available for purchase and lots of fun activities. Join us on August 1st, from 4pm to 8pm at Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam, BC (free parking!) - Everyone is welcome, bring your friends and family! Tickets are available by donation ($10 suggested donation). Say goodbye to the year that's been and celebrate by connecting with one another in a fun and meaningful way. Join us in this Luau by being part of the solution and helping to create a more supportive, loving, and connected world. Agenda for event (4-8pm): 4pm: Mix and Mingle 5pm: Welcome Everyone 5:30pm: Game 1→ Lei Circles 6pm: Stories from our community 6:05pm: Announce Contest Winners 6:10pm: Game 2 → Pass the Coconut 6:40pm: Stories from our community 6:45pm: Game 3 → Find your Match 7:00pm: Authentic Polynesian Floor Show 8:00pm: Mahalo! The Lu'au will take place in the center of Lafarge Lake, at the Stadium. We're excited to see you there! Be sure to wear your Aloha shirt.