Mosaic Music Festival
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 18-09-2021 10:00 18-09-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Mosaic Music Festival
The Mosaic Music Festival is back to celebrate the diversity of Halifax by bringing cultures together through music!My East Coast Experience info@mosaicfestival.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://mosaicfestival.ca/
- Contact
- info@mosaicfestival.ca (My East Coast Experience )
The Mosaic Festivals of Arts and Culture celebrate the diversity of Halifax by bringing cultures together through music on Sept. 18!
Check back for more Mosaic Music Festival information soon!