Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Festival
Sep 18 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Mosaic Music Festival

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 18-09-2021 10:00 18-09-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Mosaic Music Festival

The Mosaic Music Festival is back to celebrate the diversity of Halifax by bringing cultures together through music!

 My East Coast Experience info@mosaicfestival.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://mosaicfestival.ca/
Contact
info@mosaicfestival.ca (My East Coast Experience )
Mosaic Music Festival - image View image in full screen

The Mosaic Festivals of Arts and Culture celebrate the diversity of Halifax by bringing cultures together through music on Sept. 18!

Check back for more Mosaic Music Festival information soon!