Global Edmonton supports: Together Again Outdoor Concert Series

Trixstar is pleased to launch Canada’s first dedicated socially distanced concert venue this summer. The Together Again Outdoor Concert Series is set to take place at the historic Racetrack Infield on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands (formerly Northlands Park).

The series kicks off on August 6th and continues over the summer, featuring Blue Rodeo, Dean Brody, Our Lady Peace, Five Alarm Funk, Serena Ryder, The Trews, 54-40, Alan Doyle, I Mother Earth, The Road Hammers, Bif Naked, The Rural Alberta Advantage, The Jerry Cans, and Jess Moskaluke, with even more artists, more dates and more events to be announced in the coming weeks.

Together Again will mark the first major outdoor concert series emerging out of the pandemic in Canada. Enhanced safety measures include limited capacities to ensure safe social distancing, reserved tables for up to 6 people with full food & beverage service ordered right from your smart device and delivered to your seat.

Tickets go on sale as reserved tables of 2, 4 or 6 starting as low as $59 per person on Friday June 11, 2021 at 10:00AM MST at TogetherAgainYEG.ca. Stay tuned…more dates, more events and more artists to be announced!

$2 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Boyle Street and Hope Mission helping them support men, women, youth & children experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton.

TOGETHER AGAIN LINEUPS:

August 6 Five Alarm Funk, The Jerry Cans, DJ Shub, Shawnee Kish, Halcyon Gray

August 7 Serena Ryder, The Rural Alberta Advantage, Nuela Charles, Carter & The Capitals, Shaela Miller

August 8 The Trews, 54-40, Bif Naked, Kane Incognito, Stephanie Harpe Experience

August 21 Blue Rodeo, Alan Doyle, Captain Tractor, Hailey Benedict and more

August 22 Dean Brody, The Road Hammers, Jess Moskaluke, Dan Davidson, Alee

August 29 Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth, Danko Jones, Royal Tusk, Whale & The Wolf