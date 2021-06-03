Soroptimist fundraiser. an evening of heartfelt & Hilarious Songs and stories.
- When
-
Add to Calendar 19-06-2021 07:00 19-06-2021 09:00 America/Toronto Soroptimist fundraiser. an evening of heartfelt & Hilarious Songs and stories.
Around the Kitchen Table —an evening of heartfelt & Hilarious Songs and Stories in celebration of women. Beverly Elliott, Singer, songwriter, storyteller, actor and comedian, with over 100 film and TV credits to her name, will sing and tell tales of unexpected epiphanies she has stumbled upon… from her rural roots to urban myths….Online - Online, Vancouver, BC Soropotimist Vancouver Dr.dawne.courage@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- $20.00 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- Adult and older youth
- Contact
- Dr.dawne.courage@gmail.com 604 728 5106 (Soropotimist Vancouver)
Around the Kitchen Table —an evening of heartfelt & Hilarious Songs and Stories in celebration of women. Beverly Elliott, Singer, songwriter, storyteller, actor and comedian, with over 100 film and TV credits to her name, will sing and tell tales of unexpected epiphanies she has stumbled upon… from her rural roots to urban myths. Beverley’s generosity is offered to Soroptimist International of Vancouver BC SI Vancouver has been serving Vancouver since 1926 as part of a global service volunteer organization and provides women and girls programs leading to social and economic empowerment.