Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Festival
Jun 18 - Jun 28 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC sponsors Parading in Place New West – Porch Parade

Where
New Westminster, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-06-2021 00:00 28-06-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Parading in Place New West – Porch Parade

June 18 to 28 | Participating houses in New Westminster

 New Westminster, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www.paradinginplacenewwest.com/
Global BC sponsors Parading in Place New West – Porch Parade - image

June 18 to 28
City of New Westminster

Decorate your porch this summer to celebrate the Royal City.

The Hyack Festival is inviting residents of the New Westminster to get creative and decorate their front porches to inspire hope and bring a smile to friends and neighbours.

Register and check out the map of participating houses online.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at ParadinginPlaceNewWest.com