Global BC sponsors Parading in Place New West – Porch Parade
- Where
- New Westminster, BC View Map
- When
-
June 18 to 28 | Participating houses in New Westminster
June 18 to 28
City of New Westminster
Decorate your porch this summer to celebrate the Royal City.
The Hyack Festival is inviting residents of the New Westminster to get creative and decorate their front porches to inspire hope and bring a smile to friends and neighbours.
Register and check out the map of participating houses online.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at ParadinginPlaceNewWest.com