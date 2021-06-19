Friends of the Richmond Library Sidewalk Book Sale
Friends of the Richmond Library will be hosting its first sidewalk book sale this year on Saturday, June 19 (weather dependent!) from 10 am. – 2 pm., outside Cambie Library on 150 – 11590 Cambie Road (corner of Cambie Road & No. 5 Road).
This fabulous sale features many gently-used hardcover adult fiction, children’s, Chinese and cookbooks, all individually priced at low cost.
Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes as well as cash. All proceeds will benefit Richmond public libraries.
Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to stock up your favorite authors and titles for summer reading!
Due to COVID-19, face mask coverings and physical distancing of 6 feet (2 meters) apart are mandatory. Hand sanitizer will be supplied at the station.
For inquiries, please go to: https://www.yourlibrary.ca/friends-of-the-library/fol-book-sale/