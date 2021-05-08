Art Exhibit: SPRING SELECTIONS

Art Placement is pleased to present a spring group show of new arrivals and recent works by gallery artists. Featuring a selection of vibrant, energetic, and richly coloured paintings in a variety of media by Kathy Bradshaw, Heather Cline, Louise Cook, Jennifer Crane, Lynne Graham, Greg Hardy, Jane Harington, Iris Hauser, Dorothy Knowles, Steph Krawchuk, Nancy Lowry, Ian Rawlinson, Lorna Russell, Rebecca Perehudoff, William Perehudoff, Les Potter, and Pat Service.

Beauty, inspiration, creativity, and joy are needed now more than ever. Visiting the gallery isn’t like it used to be, but we’re still here to help bring a little bit of art into your life in any way that we can, and now more than ever, to do that in a safe way.

306-664-3385 (ext. 2) gallery@artplacement.com http://www.artplacement.com/gallery