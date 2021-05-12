12-05-2021 18:30

12-05-2021 20:30

America/Toronto

Wild Tulips in a Glass Vase – Art Class

Learn to paint wild tulips in a glass vase by mixing colours to create movement and vibrancy. Lauren will teach you how to layer colours, mix paints in a loose abstract style to create your own personal painting. No previous experience necessary – the class will be taught with step by step guidance.