Wild Tulips in a Glass Vase – Art Class
- When
-
Add to Calendar 12-05-2021 18:30 12-05-2021 20:30 America/Toronto Wild Tulips in a Glass Vase – Art Class
Learn to paint wild tulips in a glass vase by mixing colours to create movement and vibrancy. Lauren will teach you how to layer colours, mix paints in a loose abstract style to create your own personal painting. No previous experience necessary – the class will be taught with step by step guidance.
- Price
- $29.99 Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://www.vanvaf.com/
- Contact
- info@vanvaf.com (VVAF)
