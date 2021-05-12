Menu

Virtual
May 12 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Wild Tulips in a Glass Vase – Art Class

Where
VVAF - 900-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Learn to paint wild tulips in a glass vase by mixing colours to create movement and vibrancy. Lauren will teach you how to layer colours, mix paints in a loose abstract style to create your own personal painting. No previous experience necessary – the class will be taught with step by step guidance.

$ Price
$29.99 Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.vanvaf.com/
Contact
info@vanvaf.com (VVAF)
Learn to paint wild tulips in a glass vase by mixing colours to create movement and vibrancy. Lauren will teach you how to layer colours, mix paints in a loose abstract style to create your own personal painting. No previous experience necessary – the class will be taught with step by step guidance.