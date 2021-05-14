Grace Hospital Radiothon

680 CJOB is proud to support the Grace Hospital Foundation for their first Radiothon ever!

Join us live on Friday, Friday 14th for the 9am – 6pm to pledge your support while listening to the various ways your generosity to the Grace Hospital Foundation makes an impact at the Grace Hospital and to our health care heroes!

Our goal for the Radiothon is to raise $200,000 to purchase an echocardiogram machine as part of the “Envision Our Grace” Capital Campaign; which aims to raise $3 million to completely redevelop and expand Grace Hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging Department.

Listen live across Manitoba on 680 CJOB, Peggy @ 99-1 and Power 97 from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm as we:

• Honour Edward and Marjorie Danylchuk as the 2021 recipients of the Pearl McGonigal Award for a Lifetime of Achievement;

• Announcement of the winning number for the April/May 50/50 Online Lottery (Purchase Tickets);

• Launch the Grace Hospital Foundation Vintage Mercedes Auto Raffle (1988 Mercedes 560 SL Convertible – Donated by Ed and Marge!);

• Hear exciting fundraising updates;

• And much more!