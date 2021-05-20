S.C.O.A. Mayfair Hub Club – Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-05-2021 13:00 20-05-2021 14:00 America/Toronto S.C.O.A. Mayfair Hub Club – Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)
Get the facts on a complex and personal issue. Michelle Fisher, manager of the Provincial Medical Assistance in Dying Program (MAID) will discuss options available to those facing end of life choices. Location: Online via ZOOM. Cost is FREE. Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information. To Register Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.caSCOA - Online via ZOOM - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Get the facts on a complex and personal issue. Michelle Fisher, manager of the Provincial Medical Assistance in Dying Program (MAID) will discuss options available to those facing end of life choices.
Location: Online via ZOOM. Cost is FREE. Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information. To Register Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca