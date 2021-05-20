Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Event
May 20 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

S.C.O.A. Mayfair Hub Club – Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)

Where
SCOA - Online via ZOOM - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 20-05-2021 13:00 20-05-2021 14:00 America/Toronto S.C.O.A. Mayfair Hub Club – Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)

Get the facts on a complex and personal issue.  Michelle Fisher, manager of the Provincial Medical Assistance in Dying Program (MAID) will discuss options available to those facing end of life choices. Location: Online via ZOOM.  Cost is FREE.  Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information.  To Register Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

 SCOA - Online via ZOOM - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Get the facts on a complex and personal issue.  Michelle Fisher, manager of the Provincial Medical Assistance in Dying Program (MAID) will discuss options available to those facing end of life choices.

Location: Online via ZOOM.  Cost is FREE.  Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information.  To Register Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca