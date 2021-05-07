The Burnaby Festival of Learning is created by the community, for the community. Through vibrant and thought-provoking events, the Festival provides attendees of all ages with opportunities to join, play, question, and explore virtual events that celebrate the exciting initiatives and innovative inspiration that Burnaby has to offer. Come meet local experts in an open, enlivening, and creative environment. All events are FREE! Join us May 7th - 11th, 2021. To register on April 7th visit: https://festivaloflearning.ca Socials: - Website: https://festivaloflearning.ca - Hashtag: #Community4Community #C4C #C4CBurnaby - Facebook/Twitter/Instagram handle: FestivalLearn.