Virtual
May 7 - May 11 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM

Burnaby Festival of Learning

Where
N/A - N/A, N/A, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 07-05-2021 09:30 11-05-2021 20:30 America/Toronto Burnaby Festival of Learning

 N/A - N/A, N/A, BC Burnaby Festival of Learning dmacsabe@sfu.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Website
https://festivaloflearning.ca/
Contact
dmacsabe@sfu.ca 6047034974 (Burnaby Festival of Learning)
The Burnaby Festival of Learning is created by the community, for the community. Through vibrant and thought-provoking events, the Festival provides attendees of all ages with opportunities to join, play, question, and explore virtual events that celebrate the exciting initiatives and innovative inspiration that Burnaby has to offer. Come meet local experts in an open, enlivening, and creative environment. All events are FREE! Join us May 7th - 11th, 2021. To register on April 7th visit: https://festivaloflearning.ca Socials: - Website: https://festivaloflearning.ca - Hashtag: #Community4Community #C4C #C4CBurnaby - Facebook/Twitter/Instagram handle: FestivalLearn. View image in full screen
