For over 20 years, Relay For Life supporters have helped the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) provide hope to those with cancer in our communities. And now more than ever, we know that those affected by cancer need our support. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CCS cancelled in-person Relay For Life events to protect the well-being and safety of people living with cancer, event participants, our donors, volunteers and staff. Due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and extended physical distancing guidelines, Relay For Life 2021 will once again be a virtual experience – there will be no in- person events. The Relay For Life virtual gathering will take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021. We invite Canadians to join us to help spread our message of hope and prove that life is bigger than cancer. Register now at relayforlife.ca