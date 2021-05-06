Evening of HOPE
Join with households all across Canada to support clean water, food security and livelihood initiatives for people overlooked and unseen facing extreme poverty around the globe. From the comfort of your living room enjoy a live documentary film premiere, VIP packages and online auction. For 60 minutes be part of compassion in action and spark HOPE overseas.
- all ages
- kims@hope-international.com 778.995.0595 (HOPE International Development Agency)
