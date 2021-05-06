Menu

Virtual
May 6 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Evening of HOPE

Where
Virtual - 410 - 713 Columbia Street, New Westminster, British Columbia View Map
When
Evening of HOPE

Join with households all across Canada to support clean water, food security and livelihood initiatives for people overlooked and unseen facing extreme poverty around the globe. From the comfort of your living room enjoy a live documentary film premiere, VIP packages and online auction. For 60 minutes be part of compassion in action and spark… 

Ages
all ages
Website
http://www.hope-international.com
Contact
kims@hope-international.com 778.995.0595 (HOPE International Development Agency)
Join with households all across Canada to support clean water, food security and livelihood initiatives for people overlooked and unseen facing extreme poverty around the globe. From the comfort of your living room enjoy a live documentary film premiere, VIP packages and online auction. For 60 minutes be part of compassion in action and spark HOPE overseas.

