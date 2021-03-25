SCOA COFFEE BREAK SERIES: THINGS TO CONSIDER WHEN RENTING
Law Students Bridget Morrison and Taylor Schlamp will help us understand the rental landscape. They will explain relevant provincial legislation in layman's language and answer questions. Cost is FREE online. How to Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca
Law Students Bridget Morrison and Taylor Schlamp will help us understand the rental landscape. They will explain relevant provincial legislation in layman’s language and answer questions.
Cost is FREE online. How to Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca