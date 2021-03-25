Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - New variants mean more vaccination needed for herd immunity: Health Canada

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Event
Mar 25 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

SCOA COFFEE BREAK SERIES: THINGS TO CONSIDER WHEN RENTING

Where
Saskatoon Council on Aging - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-03-2021 13:00 25-03-2021 14:00 America/Toronto SCOA COFFEE BREAK SERIES: THINGS TO CONSIDER WHEN RENTING

Law Students Bridget Morrison and Taylor Schlamp will help us understand the rental landscape.  They will explain relevant provincial legislation in layman’s language and answer questions. Cost is FREE online.  How to Register:  Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca Full details 

 Saskatoon Council on Aging - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Law Students Bridget Morrison and Taylor Schlamp will help us understand the rental landscape.  They will explain relevant provincial legislation in layman’s language and answer questions.

Cost is FREE online.  How to Register:  Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca