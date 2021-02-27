Black History Month Roundtable: Views and perspectives from North America & Africa
Saturday, February 27 | 10am
Virtual
Black Buildup, with chapters in AB, BC, NS, ON and QB, is organizing a roundtable with a panel of distinguished guests from the US and Canada that will examine the importance and significance of Black History Month from a cross-continental and historical perspective.
