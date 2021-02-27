Menu

Virtual
Feb 27 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM

Black History Month Roundtable: Views and perspectives from North America & Africa

Where
Virtual - View Map
When
Saturday, February 27 | 10am

Saturday, February 27 | 10am | Virtual | Full details 

 
Website
http://blackbuildup.ca/events/
Contact
franklin@blackbuildup.ca 778-837-3282 (Franklin Bouguep )

Saturday, February 27 | 10am
Virtual

Black Buildup, with chapters in AB, BC, NS, ON and QB, is organizing a roundtable with a panel of distinguished guests from the US and Canada that will examine the importance and significance of Black History Month from a cross-continental and historical perspective.

Details at BlackBuildUp.ca