980 CKNW and Global BC Support Alzheimer’s Awareness Month All January

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month – and, as we start a new year, it’s a great time to think about what we want the future to look like for people living with dementia, for caregivers – and ultimately for everyone! People living with dementia and their caregivers are facing more social isolation than ever. In an increasingly uncertain world, we’re doubling down our efforts to change the future for British Columbians affected by dementia. This Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, people across the province are sharing their experiences and hopes for the future.