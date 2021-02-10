Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Feb 10 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Wild Salmon

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-02-2021 10:00 10-02-2021 11:00 America/Toronto Wild Salmon

Wild Salmon Wednesday, February 10, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Take a virtual adventure with Take a Stand: Youth for Conservation. Explore the pristine forests, oceans and coastline of the Great Bear Rainforest and Sea of British Columbia, and learn about our vital foundation species – wild salmon. Come full circle to the city… Full details 

 Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, British Columbia Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre allardc@dnv.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
6+
Website
http://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca
Contact
allardc@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Wild Salmon Wednesday, February 10, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Take a virtual adventure with Take a Stand: Youth for Conservation. Explore the pristine forests, oceans and coastline of the Great Bear Rainforest and Sea of British Columbia, and learn about our vital foundation species – wild salmon. Come full circle to the city to explore wild salmon right in our backyards! Suitable for ages 6 and up. Hosted by the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre. Register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wild-salmon-tickets-133781994547 While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.
Wild Salmon Wednesday, February 10, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Take a virtual adventure with Take a Stand: Youth for Conservation. Explore the pristine forests, oceans and coastline of the Great Bear Rainforest and Sea of British Columbia, and learn about our vital foundation species – wild salmon. Come full circle to the city to explore wild salmon right in our backyards! Suitable for ages 6 and up. Hosted by the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre. Register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wild-salmon-tickets-133781994547 While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.

Wild Salmon Wednesday, February 10, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Take a virtual adventure with Take a Stand: Youth for Conservation. Explore the pristine forests, oceans and coastline of the Great Bear Rainforest and Sea of British Columbia, and learn about our vital foundation species – wild salmon. Come full circle to the city to explore wild salmon right in our backyards! Suitable for ages 6 and up. Hosted by the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre. Register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wild-salmon-tickets-133781994547 While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.