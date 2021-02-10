Wild Salmon Wednesday, February 10, 2021. 10:00 am to 11:00 am Take a virtual adventure with Take a Stand: Youth for Conservation. Explore the pristine forests, oceans and coastline of the Great Bear Rainforest and Sea of British Columbia, and learn about our vital foundation species – wild salmon. Come full circle to the city to explore wild salmon right in our backyards! Suitable for ages 6 and up. Hosted by the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre. Register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wild-salmon-tickets-133781994547 While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre.