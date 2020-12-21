Menu

Virtual
Dec 21, 2020 - Jan 4, 2021 12:00 AM

Global BC sponsors PNE Winter Lottery 50/50

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
On now until January 18 | Know your limit, play within it | 19+ to play | Full details 

Ages
19+ to play
Website
https://pnewinterlottery.ca/
Contact
lottery@pne.ca 1-877-946-4663 (PNE)

On now until January 18

An opportunity to WIN this Winter, PNE is introducing the PNE Winter Lottery 50/50 Draw!

The 50/50 jackpot could reach $1 million dollars & you can win half!

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at PNEWinterLottery.ca
Know your limit, play within it. 19+ to play.  