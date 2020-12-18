Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage

Goh Ballet's The Nutcracker is proud to present its twelfth season as a virtual rendition, transforming the performance beyond the stage onto the big screen for families and fans to enjoy at home. You’re invited to an exclusive screening of this authentic and heartfelt story which will transport audiences through a dancer’s passage, portraying hope, resilience and strength in pursuit of artistic dreams. The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage highlights an emerging artist's journey towards a career in the world of ballet. In the context of the past, the present and the future, viewers will not only savour unforgettable excerpts from some of the ballet’s magical scenes but also get an inside look into the many challenges faced by dancers. From Executive Producer Chan Hon Goh, former Principal Dancer of The National Ballet of Canada, directed by award-winning filmmaker Lukas Dong and with original screenplay by Kate Orsini, experience the magic of The Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage! Register for a complimentary viewing of the film, available only for a limited engagement from December 18, 2020 until January 2, 2021! Don't miss out on the beloved tradition of The Nutcracker by joining Goh Ballet virtually to celebrate the holidays.