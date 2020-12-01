Global BC supports Pan Pacific Christmas Toy Drop Off
Drop off your donations until December 24 | Full details: Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel - #300 - 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC
On now until December 24
Help the Pan Pacific and the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau keep spirits bright.
This year’s Christmas Wish Breakfast will not be happening but the help and need is greater now than ever.
Your toys and/or cash donation can be dropped off outside of the Pan Pacific Vancouver hotel next to the bellhop desk.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at PanPacificVancouver.com