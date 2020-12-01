Menu

Other
Dec 1 - Dec 24 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Global BC supports Pan Pacific Christmas Toy Drop Off

Where
Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel - #300 - 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Drop off your donations until December 24 | Full details 

Website
https://www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pp-vancouver.html

On now until December 24

Help the Pan Pacific and the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau keep spirits bright.

This year’s Christmas Wish Breakfast will not be happening but the help and need is greater now than ever.

Your toys and/or cash donation can be dropped off outside of the Pan Pacific Vancouver hotel next to the bellhop desk.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at PanPacificVancouver.com